Barbara Anne Smith Andrews Obituary
Barbara Anne Smith Andrews passed away on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Azalea Osgood Smith, and her sister, Mae Smith Gee.

Barbara was born April 11, 1940, and raised in Woodland Maine. She graduated from Woodland High School where she was valedictorian of her class. Barbara then went on to attend the University of Maine where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Barbara married Jim Andrews in 1966 and they recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband Jim, she is survived by her sons Jeffrey and Jay and their wives Caryn and Lee, four grandsons Preston, Nolan, Duncan, and Nicholas and two granddaughters Anna and Grace.

Prior to her marriage, Barbara taught second grade in Portland, Connecticut. She was a cofounder with her husband of Savannah Laboratories and Environmental Services.

Barbara was a volunteer for many organizations in Savannah including the Children's Theater, Huntington Women's Club (past President), Florence Home for Girls, Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Savannah Country Day School, Savannah Garden Club (past President), Super Saturdays for Kids at the Telfair

(cofounder), and the Friends of the Coastal Gardens at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden. Barbara and her husband, Jim, funded the Andrews Visitor and Educational Center at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden.

There will be a Memorial Service held at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 20 at 3 PM. Barbara will be buried in a private ceremony at the Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Taliaferro County, Georgia. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Coastal Gardens, 2 Canebrake Road, Savannah, GA 31419, or America's Second Harvest Food Bank, 2501 East President Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 19, 2019
