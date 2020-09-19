1/1
Barbara Bacon Creaser
Barbara Bacon Creaser
Savannah, GA
Barbara Bacon Creaser, 69, of Savannah passed away on September 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 15, 1950 and was the daughter of Ruby Benson Bacon and the late Harry Marcus Bacon, Sr. She was a life-long resident of Savannah.
She graduated from Savannah Country Day School in 1968. She received her BS in Elementary Education from Armstrong State College in 1972 and her Master of Education from Georgia Southern College in 1975. In 1992, she was honored by the Coastal Area Georgia Learning Resource Service as Teacher of the Year being selected from nominations made by the Chatham County Special Education Coordinators. She became a National Board Certified Teacher in 2005 by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. In 2009 she was recognized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and was awarded Accreditation by the National Academy of Early Childhood Programs.
Barbara taught for forty years in Chatham County. During her career, she taught all levels of the public school system and taught Early Childhood Education at Savannah Technical School.
Barbara was loving and kind-hearted and had a caring personality. She loved her family, her church, teaching, and music. She loved spending time with her granddaughter more than anything. She enjoyed singing in the Adult Choir at First Baptist Church of Savannah and was also a member of their Handbell Choir. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school to children and youth.
Surviving are her husband of forty-six years, Reed Creaser; daughter, Caroline Creaser Pritchard (Alan); granddaughter, Elena Pritchard; mother, Ruby Benson Bacon; brother, Marc Bacon (Debi); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Burial will be private. The family will have a memorial service at First Baptist Church at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Savannah, P.O. Box 9551, Savannah, GA 31412-9551 or the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
09/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
