Barbara Brandt Granger
Savannah, Georgia
Barbara Brandt Granger, 88, died September 30, 2019. Mrs. Granger was born in Evanston, Illinois, on October 26, 1930 to Matthew Vincent Brandt and Ethel James Brandt. In 1935 the family relocated to Atlanta where Bobbe grew up in Brookwood Hills, attended Christ the King School, and graduated from Washington Seminary in 1949.
Mrs. Granger then attended The University of Georgia for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. During this time, she met her future husband, Harvey Granger, Jr. of Savannah who was a student at Georgia Tech. They were married at Christ the King Church in 1951. Thereafter, they moved to Savannah. During their 58 years of marriage, they treasured family and many friends. Many may recall the annual Super Bowl party that Bobbe and Harvey hosted in their home for almost 50 years. They also enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends before Mr. Granger died in 2009.
Mrs. Granger was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Savannah, a past member of the Women's Board of Bethesda Academy, and an active parishioner of the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.
Mrs. Granger is survived by her sister, Dixie Brandt Barton of Highlands, North Carolina, a son and daughter-in-law, Harvey and Ruth Granger, of Jacksonville, Florida, a son, Matthew Granger, of Valdosta, a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Jamie) and Wesley Collier, of Atlanta, five grandchildren – Andrea Granger Frazier (David) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Corinne and Andrew Granger of Jacksonville, and Dee and Sam Collier of Atlanta, and three great-grandchildren, Ruthie and Lauren Edens of Jacksonville, and Oliver Frazier of Mount Pleasant.
The family thanks Lillie Davis, Mary Harrison, Patricia Howard, LaTasha Davis, Courtney Roberson, Glenda Magwood, and Jamila Harris for their excellent care and support. Also, John O'Neill's continuing support to Mrs. Granger and her family is much appreciated.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, from 5 until 7pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, October 3, at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.
Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, c/o Mercy Convent, 11801 McAuley Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 or Bethesda Academy, P.O. Box 13039, Savannah, GA 31416.
