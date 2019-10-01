|
|
Barbara Brandt Granger
Savannah
Barbara Brandt Granger, 88, died September 30, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, October 3, at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.
Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, c/o Mercy Convent, 11801 McAuley Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 or Bethesda Academy, P.O. Box 13039, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
10-03-2019
