Barbara Brandt Granger

Barbara Brandt Granger Obituary
Barbara Brandt Granger
Savannah
Barbara Brandt Granger, 88, died September 30, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, October 3, at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.
Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, c/o Mercy Convent, 11801 McAuley Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 or Bethesda Academy, P.O. Box 13039, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
10-03-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
