Barbara Cowan Anchors
1927 - 2020
Barbara Cowan Anchors
Savannah, GA
Barbara Cowan Anchors, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Savannah Square. She was born May 14, 1927 in Savannah to parents, Richard Woolfolk Cowan and Alfreda Goodwin Cowan. A graduate with a BA in English from Armstrong and a Masters in Librarianship from the University of South Carolina, she was employed at the CEL Public Library, now the Live Oak Public Library for over 20 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of over 67 years, John Lee Anchors and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Anchors. She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Elizabeth Usher (Steven) of Savannah; four sons, Arthur Lee Anchors of Raleigh; William Cowan Anchors (Marilyn) of Dunwoody; David Wynne Anchors (Bernette) of Savannah; and Richard Matthew Anchors of Savannah. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, Thomas Usher (Jill) of Savannah; Robert Usher of Warner Robbins; Kelly Gardner of Irvine; Michelle Kallenberger (Kris) of Cincinnati; Cassandra Pontenza (Jeff) of Atlanta; and Patrick Anchors of Dunwoody. She is survived by 6 great-grandchildren, June and Sue Usher, Korra and Duncan Kallenberger and Isaac Gardner and Liliana Potenza. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Live Oak Public Libraries, 2002 Bull Street, Savannah, GA. 31401 or First Baptist Church of Savannah, P.O. Box 9551, Savannah, GA 31412-9551. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
10/18/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
