Barbara Ellen Hamilton Riley, 84, of Savannah, Georgia, died Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Stephen S. Hamilton and the late Mary Aurelia Branan Hamilton. Barbara was of the Catholic faith. She attended St. Vincent's Academy and graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1953. Barbara earned her Masters of Education in English from Armstrong State College. She was a retired school teacher having taught in Chatham and Effingham County schools. Barbara enjoyed family time and in her younger years was a very involved actress in a number of plays with the Savannah Little Theatre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Benson.
Survivors include her beloved partner, Henry Bell; two sons, Raymond I. Davis, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Savannah, and Stephen A. Davis and his wife, Beth, of Winter Park, Florida; two sisters, Mary Ware of Richmond Hill and Patricia Strickland and her husband, Billy, of Garden City; her brother-in-law, Richard, who was married to Sue; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Joseph A. Smith. Interment will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 5, 2019