Barbara Harris, 79, of Savannah, passed away on April 10, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Phillip and Lillian O'Brien, on August 21, 1939, in Westchester County, New York. Barbara married Herbert W. Harris in 1963, and they lived together in Roswell, GA before relocating to Savannah in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband; two children: Amber Harris, of Savannah and Mark Harris, of Woodstock, GA; and sister Patricia Herron, of Virginia.



Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and an exception homemaker. She was known for her cooking and hostess abilities and enjoyed entertaining with family and friends. Barbara was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina. At the families request, in lieu of flowers a memorial donation in her name can be made to the of America at . Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary