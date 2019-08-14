|
|
Savannah - Barbara Jane Pritchard Barbara Jane Pritchard, 80, of Savannah died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Kindred Hospice. She was born in Wadley, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Inez Hall. Barbara was a graduate of Commercial High School. She enjoyed BINGO at the Elks Lodge and trips to Las Vegas.
Barbara worked for JC Penny in Savannah and also in Brazil, Indiana and retired from Underwood Truck lines.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Douglas Hall, William Hall, Sybil Yanner, and Emolyn McCrary. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Joseph F. Pritchard, Sr.; daughter, Stacey Pritchard; son, Joseph F. Pritchard, Jr.; granddaughters, Brittany Pritchard Tyler and Briana Pritchard; Grandson, Christopher Pritchard; niece, Dianne Randall; beloved pet, Ollie; and several other loved ones.
A gathering for family and friends will be held 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Savannah Morning News August 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019