Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Barbara Jean Lang


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Barbara Jean Lang Obituary
Barbara Jean Lang, age 73 of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home on June 18, 2019.

Barbara was a sweet and generous person. Most of her life involved volunteering with Memorial Health Hospital, Live Oak Public Library and the Georgia Historical Society.

Born October 10, 1945 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Georgia; she attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School; spent two years at Saint Vincent's Academy and graduated from Savannah High School with the class of 1965. She received a BA of History from Armstrong State College. She also studied in the areas of Library Science and Childhood Education and attended the University of Georgia graduate school.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Joseph and Virginia Fogarty Lang; and brother Frank Joseph "Frankie" Lang, Jr. She is survived by sisters Patsy Lang Corcoran (Michael Corcoran) and Sister Mary Ann Lang, IHM: nephew Glenn Hohnerlein (Stephanie), and great-niece Abby Marie Hohnerlein and numerous cousins.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the mass.

Inurnment will follow in Catholic Cemetery.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 20, 2019
