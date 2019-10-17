Home

Barbara Jeanine Pearson

Savannah
Barbara Jeanine Pearson, 89, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Thomas Dewey Pearson and Clara Meehan Pearson.
Miss Pearson graduated from Savannah High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Armstrong State College. She was employed at Savannah Sugar Refinery as a secretary for many years and a member of Independent Presbyterian Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Dewey Pearson, Jr. and nephew, Thomas Dewey Pearson, III.
Surviving are her niece, Leslie Pearson Mills (Bryan); nephew, David Vaughn Pearson and great nephew, Jason Mills.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
