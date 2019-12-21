|
Barbara Jeanne Bright Mihuta
Cleveland, OH
Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Bright Mihuta, 88, of Cleveland, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. She was born in Cleveland and was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Mihuta. She was an elementary school Librarian for the Berea City School System over 24 years. She was the loving mother to her son, David Mihuta (Teresa); her daughter, Laura Mihuta Grimm (Phil); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
12/22/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019