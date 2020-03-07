|
Barbara Louise Bramble
Savannah, GA
Barbara Louise Bramble, 90, formerly of Terre Haute passed away early Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Summer Breeze Senior Living in Wilmington Island, Georgia. Barbara was born on March 13, 1929, in Mattoon, Illinois to Earnest Martz and Marie Sullivan Martz.
Barbara is survived by her children, James Bramble (Beverly) of West Terre Haute, IN; Marianne Bramble of Tybee Island, GA; Claire Shanks (T. Jefferson) of Bucks County, PA; Paula Dowd (Jim) of Asheville, NC and William Bramble II of Cumming, Ga. Her grandchildren, Ellen Stolyar of St. Simons Island, GA; Mauri and William Long of Tybee Island, GA; Leslie May (William) of Bucks County, PA, Corrine Dowd of Asheville, NC and Noah Bramble of Cumming, GA. Her great grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrew Stolyar, Camille Truell, Xochilt Ruby Long, and Lilyana and Lorabell Shanks. Her sister, Pauline Perona of Chattanooga, TN and her brother James Martz of Park City, UT as well as a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Bramble, her parents, Earnest and Marie Martz, her sister Delores Veltri, her beloved granddaughter, Laura Marie Shanks, her daughters-in-law, Ruth Burskey Bramble and Jill Beck Bramble and her great granddaughter, Willow Ann May.
Barbara attended St. Ann Catholic Grade School, St. Mary of The Woods Juniorate and Gerstmeyer Tech High School. She was a graduate of Indiana State Teachers College. She married Bill Bramble on August 2, 1952 and together they raised five children. She worked in the Vigo County Recorders Office, was a long term substitute teacher at West Vigo High School and later worked in the Sugar Creek Trustee Office.
Barbara was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Terre Haute, St. Leonard Catholic Church in West Terre Haute and St. Michael Catholic Church on Tybee Island, GA. Barbara possessed an innate musical ability. She was an accomplished pianist and served as organist for her parishes throughout her life. Barbara loved to sing and was known to spontaneously break out in song when with her family, friends and others who shared her joy of music and melody. Barbara enjoyed entertaining at her homes in Terre Haute, West Terre Haute and Tybee Island. Her door was always open and anyone who entered her home felt welcomed. Her jovial manner and infectious smile will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 South 25th Street. Mass and Christian Burial will be held at 1PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN with Father Martin Day, OFM Conv officiating with the burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Providence Place, St. Mary of The Woods, IN 47876.
