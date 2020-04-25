|
Barbara M. "Bobbie" King
Skidaway Island
Bobbie King, 93, long time former resident of St. Charles, Illinois and current resident of the Marshes of Skidaway Island, Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully April 23, 2020 surrounded by her beloved daughters.
Bobbie was born April 20, 1927 in Schenectady, New York, and was the pride and joy of her late parents Stephen and Rhea Miller. She grew up in Schenectady and it was there where she met and married the love of her life her life, Bertram J. "Bert" King, on April 12, 1947. Together they built a beautiful family and were the example of true love to each other and their children. Bert's career at 3M took them to many parts of the country finally taking them to St. Charles, Illinois in 1969.
She was both a woman of her time and yet was quintessentially modern. Bobbie was utterly devoted to her family but still found the time to found a thriving real estate business, Bobbie King Realty, in St. Charles, Illinois. In recognition of her accomplishments in business the Fox Valley Board of Realtors named her President of the Board and Realtor of the year in 1989. Bobbie was managing broker at Starck Realty and Fox Valley Realtors. She was actively involved selling real estate into her late 80's, a fifty-year career.
Bobbie was an avid bridge player with many master points. She always said you will never be lonely if you play cards and that proved true when she moved to the Marshes at Skidaway Island in 2017. She found many friends there whom she dearly loved and will surely miss. She often said she wished she moved to the Marshes sooner. Bobbie loved the city of Savannah, it's history, charm, weather and restaurants.
Bobbie was also a long-time member of St. Charles Country Club. She loved to entertain and was an accredited master flower arranger and flower show judge. Her table was always adorned with beautifully arranged flowers. Bobbie had a passion for antiques and she collected many beautiful items. Her home was a reflection of her taste and style.
The greatest treasure of her life was her family. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Cynthia Harkins of Hawthorne, New Jersey, Pamela (Robert) Richey of Savannah, Georgia and Barbara (Thomas) Wasinger of Hays, Kansas; her seven loving grandchildren Matthew (Victoria) Wasinger, Andrew Wasinger, Anne Marie (Garrett) Hager, Mark Wasinger, Lauren (Ryan) Doyle, Stephen Smith and Douglas Harkins; her two great-grandchildren, Gentry Hager and Isabella Wasinger.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bertram Joseph King and her parents Stephen and Rhea Miller.
Bobbie and her family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Monica Cody, who provided great comfort to her and her family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Savannah, Georgia and due to the coronavirus, a celebration of her life will be held at the Marshes and St. Patrick's Church in St. Charles, Illinois when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations to GHC Foundation (Hospice), Post Office Box 15665, Savannah, Georgia 31416 are appreciated.
