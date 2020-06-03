Barbara Mungin Giles LowmanSavannah, GABarbara Mungin Giles Lowman, transitioned on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Barbara began her career as an LPN nurse at Unity Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. After relocating to Savannah she then continued her career at Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She loved to play the piano, listen to music, and singing.Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Mungin, mother, Martha Ann Brown, and two brothers, John and Curtis Duncan.Barbara leaves to cherish her memories her only daughter, Juliana Giles Bland, 3 grandchildren, Marta (Vernice) Giles, Kevina Bland, and Ronald Freeman; 3 grandchildren, Anivea Flagler, Maliyah and Taloria Giles; two brothers, Joseph (Juanita) Brown and Alexander (Christine) Mungin; three sisters, Carolyn (Louis) Carey, Lyderia (Milton) Mungin and Monica (Walter) Mungin Rush and several other family members and friends.Savannah Morning NewsJune 4, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at