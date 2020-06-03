Barbara Mungin Giles Lowman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mungin Giles Lowman
Savannah, GA
Barbara Mungin Giles Lowman, transitioned on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Barbara began her career as an LPN nurse at Unity Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. After relocating to Savannah she then continued her career at Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She loved to play the piano, listen to music, and singing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Mungin, mother, Martha Ann Brown, and two brothers, John and Curtis Duncan.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memories her only daughter, Juliana Giles Bland, 3 grandchildren, Marta (Vernice) Giles, Kevina Bland, and Ronald Freeman; 3 grandchildren, Anivea Flagler, Maliyah and Taloria Giles; two brothers, Joseph (Juanita) Brown and Alexander (Christine) Mungin; three sisters, Carolyn (Louis) Carey, Lyderia (Milton) Mungin and Monica (Walter) Mungin Rush and several other family members and friends.
Savannah Morning News
June 4, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved