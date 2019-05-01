|
Mrs. Barbara N. Payne, 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home. She was born in Macon, GA to the late Lee & Pauline Newby. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Joe D. Payne. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Ham, and her brother, Jerome Newby. Bobbie had previously been employed with both C&S Bank as well as Palmer & Cay. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth for over 63 years. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Carol & Guy Shearouse, Ronny & Melva Payne, Don & Sue Payne; grandchildren, Jason, Jaden and Shauna; step-grandchildren, Camille and Eric; 2 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet McGuffin and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend love and appreciation to her companion Jay Harrell as well as good friends and neighbors Betty Sue Davis and Jeanette Timmerman. Many thanks to Hospice of Savannah and Nurse Frankie, and the caregivers at Two Loving Hearts. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 12 noon Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 1, 2019