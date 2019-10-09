|
Barbara Paull
Savannah, GA
Barbara Paull passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1931 in Evanston, IL, the only child of Ethel U. Brown and Dillon R. Brown. She was preceded in death by her son, David U. Pickard of Roanoke, VA.
She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She lived in the Chicago area for most of her life.
She retired to the Landings in 1990, and was actively involved in the Landings Garden Club, serving one year as its president. She was also actively involved with the Savannah Philharmonic, Friends of Music, the board of the United Way and also the Anderson Cancer Center, helping sponsor "Waiting on a Cure" for many years.
She loved golf, tennis, traveling, reading, bridge and crossword puzzles, but above all, her family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John O. Paull of the Marshes. Survivors include her sons, Randall A. Pickard (Kate) of Glenview, IL and Scott D. Pickard (Karen) of Alexandria, LA, plus grandchildren, David W. Hart (Jessica), Kendra Pickard (Peter), Grant Pickard, Jonathan Pickard (Kelley), Stephen Pickard (Manijeh) and two great-grandchildren.
Barbara's memorial service will he held at St. Peter's Church on the Landings at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with Reverend Kelly Steele officiating. Reception to follow the service. She will be interred at Christ Church, Winnetka, IL along with John.
Remembrances: Savannah Tree Foundation, 3025 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31405 or Anderson Cancer Center, 4700 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.
