Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. North

Add a Memory
Barbara S. North Obituary
Barbara S. North
Savannah
Barbara Shanti North, 77, passed away November 25, 2019 at Hospice House with her family and friends by her side. She was born November 4, 1942 in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Robert E. and Mary Haverly Tindall. Barbara lived in Savannah for the past 27 years, prior to that she lived in Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Hilton Head Island, SC. She graduated from Armstrong State College, receiving her bachelor's degree in Education. She taught at Johnson High School in Savannah, and Concord-Charlisle School in Massachusetts. She was a member of the Unity Church of Savannah.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Unity Church of Savannah, 2320 Sunset Blvd. Savannah.
Remembrances may be made to Unity Church of Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now