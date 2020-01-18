|
|
Barbara S. North
Savannah
Barbara Shanti North, 77, passed away November 25, 2019 at Hospice House with her family and friends by her side. She was born November 4, 1942 in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Robert E. and Mary Haverly Tindall. Barbara lived in Savannah for the past 27 years, prior to that she lived in Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Hilton Head Island, SC. She graduated from Armstrong State College, receiving her bachelor's degree in Education. She taught at Johnson High School in Savannah, and Concord-Charlisle School in Massachusetts. She was a member of the Unity Church of Savannah.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Unity Church of Savannah, 2320 Sunset Blvd. Savannah.
Remembrances may be made to Unity Church of Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020