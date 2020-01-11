|
Barbara (Bobbie) Sabin Cole
Savannah
Barbara (Bobbie) Sabin Cole, age 89, of Savannah, Georgia and Lake Placid, New York, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Bobbie died peacefully in her home in Savannah, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Edward Dana Sabin and Dorothy Mullen Sabin of Jamaica Estates, New York on November 9, 1930.
Bobbie attended St. Mary's School in Garden City New York, before attending Smith College where she majored in English. Bobbie was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David Hamilton Cole. She was a principal in Taylor Travel, Inc., located in Chappaqua, New York.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter Dana Sabin Cole and her husband Robert J.A. Zito of New Paltz, New York; her daughter Hilary Cole McDonald and her husband Patrick R. McDonald of Avon, Colorado and Lake Placid, New York; and two grandsons Colin McDonald and Scott McDonald of Denver, Colorado.
Gifts in her memory may be made to Smith College, 33 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown, NY 10598 or a .
