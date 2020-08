Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Scott

Sylvania, Georgia

Barbara Scott, 67, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, GA. Graveside funeral service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at New Robbins Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylvania, GA. Walk through viewing will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12-5 at Gaines Funeral Home.

Savannah Morning News



