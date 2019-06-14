|
|
Bobbie Schloenbach, 88, most recently of Cape May County, New Jersey, entered into the presence of her heavenly Father on June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Growing up in Granville, New York, and spending summers at Lake St. Catherine, Vermont, Bobbie attended Elmira College. Upon graduation, she worked at General Electric in Schenectady, New York, where she met her husband, James M. Tooher.
Bobbie and Jim lived in several cities during his career but settled in Chatham, New Jersey, where Bobbie, played tennis, golf, and worked for Weichert Realty. They retired to The Landings and golfed, traveled and enjoyed rich friendships. She was a member of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church and the Berean Sunday School class at Isle of Hope Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters Allison (Rodney) Johnson and Judy (Vernon) Morin and four grandchildren: Hunter Johnson, Alexander Morin, Clifford Morin and Amelia Morin. Bobbie is also survived by her sister Virginia Daring, brother Robert (Sherry) Mason and nephews and nieces, including Karin (John) Brandewie of The Landings. She was predeceased by her parents Donald W. and Mildred S. Mason, her husband of 40 years, James M. Tooher, precious granddaughter Isabella K. Morin and second husband William H. Schloenbach.
The burial service is June 15 in her hometown, followed by a memorial service on August 25. We will remember Bobbie for her energy, zest for life, loving care of her family and friends, and for her Christian faith.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 14, 2019