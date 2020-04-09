|
Mrs. Barbara Wallace Byrd
Savannah, GA
Barbara Joyce Wallace Byrd, 55 made her transition on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on February 22, 1965 in Savannah, GA to the late Jerry Lee and Daisy Hall Wallace.
Barbara received her Master's Degree in Social Work from Northwestern State University, her Bachelor of Science Degree from Savannah State University and completed her Paralegal Studies at Blackstone Career Institute. Barbara worked in the field of Social Worker for 16 years before transitioning her entrepreneur skills to the Healthcare profession. She owned and operated multiple businesses before building Trinity Healthcare and the Community Care Clinic.
Barbara Joyce leaves to cherish her precious life her husband Maurice Byrd, children Allen Ramon Parks, (Ronalda), Emerald Ivanna and Clara Faith, two beautiful grandchildren Allen Ramon, Jr and Sunday Grace. Her loving mother of 51 years Bernice Wallace Williams (Arthur) three sisters Nijila Brown Kente (Osmun) of New York, NY, Delores Wallace of Berlin, NJ, Alizina Wallace McCoy (Leonard) of Savannah, GA. Five brothers Gregory Wallace of Savannah, GA, Calvin Wallace (Kennetha) of Conley, GA, Jerome North (Pamela) of Raleigh, NC, Todd North and Keith Wallace of Savannah, GA. Two uncles, three aunts, cousins, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Adams announces graveside services Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. Digital viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 2 P.M. - 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Order flowers & sign the guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
