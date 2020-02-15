|
Barby Ann 'Bobbie' Yandell
Nashville, Tennessee
Bobbie McMillan Yandell, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1944 in Coolidge, Georgia to the late James E. McMillan and Leona McGlamory McMillan. She was a graduate of Thomasville High School. Preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Jodi, she is survived by two daughters, Belinda and Karen Yandell.
Bobbie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. She worked as a tax preparer and bookkeeper for 49 years at Largo Income Tax, building a successful business through hard work and determination. Her many clients became dear friends, and she loved them like family. She was very proud that, working on their behalf, she had never lost a fight with the IRS.
As her health failed, Bobbie moved to Nashville, TN in 2018 to be with her daughters. She loved her yard and all the birds who visited her feeders. Her "grand-cat," Doolittle, was a continuous source of entertainment.
She was a beautiful, energetic woman remembered for her sense of humor, her kindness, and her refusal to let anything keep her down. Her daughters will always be grateful for her love and devotion; their lives have been shaped by knowing that their mother loved them deeply and unconditionally.
Her ashes will be buried next to her mother, father and sister at Big Creek Baptist Church in Coolidge, Georgia. It was her wish that there be no funeral or memorial service, only that her friends and loved ones think fondly of the time she shared with them. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to local animal shelters or the APSCA.
