Barry Clifton ZettlerSpringfield, GABarry Clifton Zettler, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Effingham Care Center.The Effingham County native was retired from Fort Howard as a store room clerk. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. Barry loved coaching youth softball/baseball teams when his children were young, and also loved his flower and vegetable gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Clifton & Avis Hinely Zettler; and his son, Steve Clifton Zettler.He is survived by his wife, Martha Elizabeth Zettler; daughter, Sharon Holland (Dean); grandchildren, Jacob Holland (Taylor), Jared Holland, and Rebekah Zettler; and brothers-in-law, James Rivers (Shirley), Claude Rivers (Thelma), and Charles Rivers (Marty).A Memorial Service will be held at a future date due to Covid restrictions.The family would like to thank the Effingham Care Center and Hospice Savannah. Remembrances may be sent to them.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421