Barry Clifton Zettler
Barry Clifton Zettler
Springfield, GA
Barry Clifton Zettler, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Effingham Care Center.
The Effingham County native was retired from Fort Howard as a store room clerk. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. Barry loved coaching youth softball/baseball teams when his children were young, and also loved his flower and vegetable gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Clifton & Avis Hinely Zettler; and his son, Steve Clifton Zettler.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Elizabeth Zettler; daughter, Sharon Holland (Dean); grandchildren, Jacob Holland (Taylor), Jared Holland, and Rebekah Zettler; and brothers-in-law, James Rivers (Shirley), Claude Rivers (Thelma), and Charles Rivers (Marty).
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date due to Covid restrictions.
The family would like to thank the Effingham Care Center and Hospice Savannah. Remembrances may be sent to them.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
July 30, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
