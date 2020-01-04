Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Barry DeLoach

Barry DeLoach Obituary
Barry DeLoach
Port Wentworth, GA
Mr. Barry DeLoach, 67, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Claxton and was preceded in death by his father, Gene DeLoach, a daughter, Sabrina DeLoach, and his beloved hunting dog, Barney. He was employed at Gulfstream for 10 years and later was employed with Southeastern Air Conditioning. He was a former member of the Fort Argyle Hunting Club, and most importantly, he was a Christian.
Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Mercier (Van), Casey DeLoach and Haley DeLoach; his former wife of 33 years, Maria DeLoach; grandchildren, Deziree Anderson, C.J. Anderson, Zayne Harper, Luke Johnson and Beckham Battle; mother, Hazel DeLoach; brothers, Eddie and Tony DeLoach; sister, Suzanne Colson, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/05/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
