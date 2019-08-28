|
Savannah - Barry Jay Ostrow Barry Jay Ostrow died Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, son of the late Benjamin and Beatrice Wayne Ostrow. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and Ithaca College with a degree in radio and television and attended a master's program in communications at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.
Barry began his career in communications at WTOP-TV where he was on the television production staff working primarily with CBS News. He was involved with network news programs such as President John F. Kennedy's Cuban Missile Crisis speech, presidential news conferences and special events, the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite, and Calendar with Harry Reasoner.
Following U.S. Army service as a television director with the Armed Forces Korea Network in Seoul, he worked as a director at WETA-TV in Washington, DC and WBZ-TV in Boston, MA. Later he worked as department head for biomedical communications at Bell & Howell and television division manager for Scientific Communications, both in Chicago, IL. In the cable television industry, he guided television production in the northeast region of TelePrompTer. Since his retirement in January 2010, he has been a freelance writer with the Savannah Morning News, Business in Savannah, Coastal Senior, and Coastal Family.
Barry spent 31 years guiding communications programs in educational settings, including Richmond (VA) Public Schools, Lee County (FL) Public Schools, Savannah-Chatham Public Schools, South College, and Armstrong Atlantic State University. He is the recipient of more than three dozen awards for individual writing, publications, PSAs, commercials, media relations, and marketing campaigns from the Savannah Advertising Federation, Council for Advancement and Support of Education, American Film Festival, IC Views, Georgia Board of Education, the Florida Education Council, The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) and its state affiliates in Georgia and Florida. He wrote Marketing Your Schools published by NSPRA in 1987.
His experience with the military in South Korea, led to a lifelong passion for travel and he has visited more than 30 countries.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judi Lynne Ostrow of Seattle, WA.
Surviving are his daughter Amy Ostrow Stewart, her husband Bradley, and a grandson John Cabell Stewart of Savannah; his son Jeffrey Adam Ostrow, his wife Heather, and two granddaughters, Charlotte Katherine and Grace Alexandra Ostrow of Buford, GA; and his son Kenneth L. Ostrow, his wife Karys, and a granddaughter, Avalon Leanne Ostrow of Orlando, FL.
At his request, there will be no memorial.
Remembrances: , , and LifeLink of Georgia.
