Barry Wester Obituary
Barry Wester
Savannah, GA
Barry William Wester, 51, passed to the Lord on January 16, 2020, after a long & painful illness. He is survived by his parents Larry & Bette Wester; Richard & Susan Altier Armstrong; brothers Larry Wester, Jr., Scott Wester & Craig Wester; several aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by grandparents 'Wes' & Eva Wester; Mike & Jean Altier; brother, Rickey Armstrong.
Barry was gifted with a gentle demeanor, unique sense of humor, & had a special place in his heart for animals. He was a gentle man, honest to the core. He relished his privacy & independence. Barry enjoyed fishing & loved traveling to Florida to visit his family.
A private family graveside service will be held in remembrance of Barry's life.
Rest in peace, Barry, & know you were loved by many.
Remembrances in Barry's honor should be sent to Bethany Hospice of Claxton, GA.
Remembrances in Barry's honor should be sent to Bethany Hospice of Claxton, GA.
Savannah Morning News
January 22, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
