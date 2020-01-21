|
Barry Wester
Savannah, GA
Barry William Wester, 51, passed to the Lord on January 16, 2020, after a long & painful illness. He is survived by his parents Larry & Bette Wester; Richard & Susan Altier Armstrong; brothers Larry Wester, Jr., Scott Wester & Craig Wester; several aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by grandparents 'Wes' & Eva Wester; Mike & Jean Altier; brother, Rickey Armstrong.
Barry was gifted with a gentle demeanor, unique sense of humor, & had a special place in his heart for animals. He was a gentle man, honest to the core. He relished his privacy & independence. Barry enjoyed fishing & loved traveling to Florida to visit his family.
A private family graveside service will be held in remembrance of Barry's life.
Rest in peace, Barry, & know you were loved by many.
Remembrances in Barry's honor should be sent to Bethany Hospice of Claxton, GA.
Thomas C. Strickland & sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. (912) 754-6421.
