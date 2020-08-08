Battey Nicholson CoffieldSavannah, GABattey Nicholson Coffield, 92, of Savannah, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Richmond Hill.Battey was the daughter of Joseph Robert Nicholson and Frances McWhorter Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Albert Coffield.Survivors include son Richard Coffield, Jr. (Beth) of Bluffton, S.C.; Mike Coffield (Martha) of Richmond Hill; and Frances Coffield Thrower (Howard) of Cairo. Grandchildren: Joseph Coffield, Josh Coffield, Katie Thrower Parvis (Daniel), Nick Thrower, Macy Thrower, Rob Griffeth, and Simon Griffeth (Carrie); great-grandchildren: Olivia Coffield, Robert Griffeth, and Franklin Griffeth.Battey was a 1945 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Nursing School. She worked as a registered nurse at the Florence Crittendon Home, American Red Cross and Chatham County Health Department.She was a life-long member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.Private graveside service for family will be held at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.Remembrances can be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.Savannah Morning News08/08/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at