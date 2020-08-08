1/1
Battey Nicholson Coffield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Battey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Battey Nicholson Coffield
Savannah, GA
Battey Nicholson Coffield, 92, of Savannah, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Richmond Hill.
Battey was the daughter of Joseph Robert Nicholson and Frances McWhorter Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Albert Coffield.
Survivors include son Richard Coffield, Jr. (Beth) of Bluffton, S.C.; Mike Coffield (Martha) of Richmond Hill; and Frances Coffield Thrower (Howard) of Cairo. Grandchildren: Joseph Coffield, Josh Coffield, Katie Thrower Parvis (Daniel), Nick Thrower, Macy Thrower, Rob Griffeth, and Simon Griffeth (Carrie); great-grandchildren: Olivia Coffield, Robert Griffeth, and Franklin Griffeth.
Battey was a 1945 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Nursing School. She worked as a registered nurse at the Florence Crittendon Home, American Red Cross and Chatham County Health Department.
She was a life-long member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Private graveside service for family will be held at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances can be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Savannah Morning News
08/08/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved