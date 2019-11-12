Home

Baxter James "Bj" Douglass

Baxter James "Bj" Douglass Obituary
Baxter James "BJ" Douglass
Savannah, Georgia
Baxter James "BJ" Douglas, Sr., 83 of Savannah, Ga., died Monday, Nov 11, 2019 at his residence under the care of Kindred Hospice. He was born in Savannah, Ga., and was a veteran having served in the US Air Force as a firemen, and as a Logistics Coordinator. Later then joining the Air Force Reserves. He was a life member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and a member of Zerubbabel Lodge # 15, F.& A.M's, the Scottish Rite Consistory, and Alee Shrine Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson, Michael Brandon Lane. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Hodges Douglass, Savannah, Ga; Son, Jim Douglass; daughter, Suzanne Douglass Lane Farrow; sister, Jimma Little; grandson, Samuel Wesley "Wes" Farrow; and great grandson, Michael Brandon Lane. Visitation: 5-7 p.m Wednesday at Baker McCullough Funeral HOme, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Thursday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with Rev. Lionel Marmalejo, and Rev. Ben Gosden, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Military Honors conducted by the US Air Force. Remembrances; Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 West President Street, or Alee Shrine Temple "Travel Unit".
Savannah Morning News
11/13/2019
