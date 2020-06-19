Beabee (Bonnie) McCleskey
Beabee (Bonnie) McCleskey
Savannah, Georgia
Beabee (Bonnie) McCleskey
She is survived by her husband Lee (Harold) and children Courtney (John), Dan (Heather) and Tom (Darsie). Grandchildren Milla, Mica (Ashlynn), Kira, Jules, Isabella and Mercer.
There will be no service.
I did it my way. Beabee
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
