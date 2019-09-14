Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Tybee Island, GA
View Map
Beatrice G. "Bea" Pflanz


1927 - 2019
Beatrice G. "Bea" Pflanz Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" G. Pflanz
Savannah
Beatrice "Bea" Genevieve Pflanz, 92, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at Spanish Oaks Retreat.
Born in New York, New York on July 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Pflanz and the late Catherine Remler Pflanz. After graduating high school, Bea accepted her first job with AT&T on September 6, 1945, working overtime her first day. She moved up through the ranks and retired in September 2000 after 55 years as a valued employee. When she retired, Bea was one of 19 living retirees with more than 50 years of service. More remarkable is that on the day she retired, she had 44 years of perfect attendance.
Survivors include her cousins, Lawrence W. Livoti, P.A. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dr. Leta A. Livoti of Thompson Falls, Montana, Stephen Pflanz and his wife Debra, of Brockport, New York, Maryanne DiGregorio and her husband Frank, of Seaford, New York, Clare Kugler and her husband Ted, of Massapequa, New York, Al Remler, of Savannah, Georgia and Bruce Remler and his wife, Jo Anne of Tybee Island, Georgia.
The memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee Island, Georgia. Interment will be private.
Please share your thoughts about Bea and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
