|
|
Beatrice "Beaty" Lanier Horne, 85, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of Frank Coleman Horne, Sr., died Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at Effingham Care Center in Springfield.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Otis Lanier and the late Juanita Johns Lanier. Mrs. Horne was a member of Wilmington Island United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Open Door Circle and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She retired from Sol C. Johnson High School and May Howard Elementary School cafeterias. Mrs. Horne was a good wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Frank Coleman Horne, Sr.; two daughters, Susan Thompson and her husband, Robert, and Carolyn Hayslip; one son, Frank Coleman Horne, Jr. and his wife, Carla; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and one sister, Shirley Jean Harris.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o'clock Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at Wilmington Island United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at Wilmington Island United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church memorial gardens.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Horne and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019