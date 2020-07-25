1/1
Beau Kilian Roberts
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beau's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beau Kilian Roberts
Savannah, GA
Beau Kilian Roberts passed away July 23, 2020. In fear and desperation, he chose to take his own life to escape the chaos of today's world. He was born June 28, 1993 to Dave and Joan Roberts. Beau attended school in Savannah and his happiest times were when he was a student at Benedictine Military School. He worked at the Georgia Ports Authority with ambitions to grow. Beau enjoyed hunting, walking the family dog "Charley Girl", a good cigar and a meal at Mrs. Wilkes.
He is survived by his parents, brother Jake, Aunts Patty Hildreth (Jim), Melanie Willoughby (Jimbo), Josetta White (Todd), Michelle Roberts (Jason), Uncle Mark Burns and cousins, Matt Dillon, Taylor Willoughby, Blake Vickroy, Breanna Roberts and Drew Roberts, Maggie Burns and Emily Burns as well as friends that were like family, Menzanna and Jim Blakley, Mike Carbo and his forever babysitters Brooke and Danny Clarke and Hailey Blakley Grene. Beau cherished the many friendships he made through the Knights of Columbus 631, of which he was a member. He was also a member of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.
Beau had a big heart and his family will miss him dearly, but know he is at peace now. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Remembrances can be made to Benedictine Military School.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved