A native Savannahian, Beautine Williams was born on September 28, 1928 to Aaron, Sr. and Lucille Jones Williams. She attended Savannah public schools and was a member of the Beach-Cuyler High School Class of '46. She continued her education at Savannah State College and reigned as Miss Savannah State College. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
She married her high school sweetheart, Clifford E. Hardwick, III. To their blessed union, were born two sons, Clifford IV and Kenneth Allen.
Following graduation, Beautine worked in various offices at Savannah State College for thirty-five years - twenty-three of which she served as Administrative Assistant to the President. She was also serving as Assistant Registrar at the time of her retirement in 1986. Both students and colleagues cite the invaluable guidance they received from Mrs. Hardwick.
Not content to rest on her laurels, Beautine looked for something different to occupy her time. Known around town for her fashion sense, the fashion queen found a natural niche in the retail market. Women flocked to "Beautine's Beautique" (whichever boutique at the time) confident that the stylish woman would style them accordingly.
Beautine held memberships in a number of organizations. She was the first African American appointed to the Board of Trustees of Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences; member of the Advisory Committee of ESSA (Chatham/Savannah Board of Education); Associate Member of AAUP/NAACP; President of the local chapter of National Smart Set, Inc.; volunteer with the Rape Crisis Center; the Chatham-Savannah Youth Futures Authority and numerous other educational and empowerment programs. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she served as President of the local graduate chapter. In March 1998, she was recognized and commended by resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives for her outstanding community service that reached across all racial and socio-economic lines.
Many young women have expressed how inspired they were by Beautine as she readied them to enter society. Under the umbrella of the Alphabettes, the women's auxiliary of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Mrs. Hardwick aided in the preparation of the debutantes for nearly 40 years. It was often she and her husband, who served as Master and Mistress of Ceremony at the annual Alpha Phi Alpha Debutante Ball.
On the side, Beautine had become and continued in retirement to be an extraordinary event planner and accepted many requests for speaking engagements.
In addition to these roles was the most important role of becoming a minister's wife. Beautine became a dedicated supporter of her husband's ministry. She also served as President of the Celestine Guild of St. Philip AME Church, in which she was a charter member, and where her husband was Senior Associate Pastor.
Her most adoring role was that of grandmother and she strived to ensure that all of her grandchildren would know how important they were to her.
Surrounded by family, Beautine entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Beautine was preceded in death by her beloved parents and youngest son, Kenneth; her brother and siblings-in-law, her great-grandson; and most recently her devoted husband of 68 years, Clifford III.
She is survived by her son Clifford IV (Joyce); sister Christine Williams Robinson; loving grandchildren: Malik Hardwick (Gail), Omari Hardwick (Jae), Jamil Hardwick, Tasha D'Arensbourg, Shani Hardwick Wilson (Jerred), Warren Wilkes, Justin Adams, Ravyn Hardwick, Kristopher "Reed" Render; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a community of friends.
