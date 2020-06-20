Becky Hall Davis
Savannah
Becky Hall Davis, 73, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice Savannah.
The family will not have a service at this time but would like to invite friends to sign the online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Becky Hall Davis, 73, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice Savannah.
The family will not have a service at this time but would like to invite friends to sign the online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.