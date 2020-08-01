1/
Becky Mallard Martin
Rincon
Becky Mallard Martin, 71, passed away August 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Jenkins County and grew up in Screven County. She moved to Savannah and later to Effingham County. As a child she was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Bob Mallard; sister, Barbara Wise and Pauline Gatewood.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Bernard Martin; daughters, Heather Thames (Jamie) and Stephanie Hall (Gary); brothers, Harold Mallard, Herbert Mallard, and Robbie Mallard; grandchildren, Holden, Harper, and Alston Thames, Braylen and Gracyn Hall.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at a time.
Graveside funeral services for friends and family will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Rincon Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
