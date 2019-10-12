Home

Belinda Kay Rogers


1962 - 2019
Belinda Kay Rogers Obituary
Belinda Kay Rogers
Savannah, GA
Belinda Kay Rogers, age 56, of Savannah died Friday, October 11, 2019.
Mrs. Rogers was born on November 29, 1962 in Fort Polk, LA, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Dean. She was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard where she worked with search and rescue.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Henry Drew Rogers; daughters, Samantha Amber McGee, Karen Parsons (William Massie), and Lisa Marie Rogers; sister, Beth Johnson (Jeff); and grandchildren, Landon and Brantley Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
