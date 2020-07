Ben A. ConnerSavannahBen A. Conner, III passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at age 80.He was born in Mt. Vernon, GA and spent most of his adult life in Savannah as an insurance claims adjuster. He graduated from UGA and was an avid Dawg fan.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy; four children; five grandchildren; two sisters, and two brothers. A private family ceremony is planned for July 6, 2020.Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at