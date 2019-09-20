|
|
Savannah - Benjamin "Ben" Chambless Benjamin "Ben" Chambless, age 44, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Ben was born in Jesup. He has worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation since 1999 as a Database Administrator and was owner of Spartan IT Solutions. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan and a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Hope Baptist Church in Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Frances Chambless.
Ben is survived by his wife, Natasha Sikes Chambless of Savannah; three children, Rachel, Evan, and Benji; his siblings, Royce Chambless (Becky) and Ricky Chambless (Cindy) of Ludowici, Gerri Rawls (Curtis) and Sonya Stone (Brian) of Statesboro.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with burial in the Ellabell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Remembrances: Hope Baptist Church, 11100 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com Savannah Morning News September 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 20, 2019