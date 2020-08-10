Benjamin Durell NeaseGuytonBenjamin Durell Nease, 80, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.The Chatham County native served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961 with the Signal Corps. He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, served as an Usher for many years, member of the Men's Club, and the Cotton Tops at church. He retired from International Paper and loved his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Blanche Nease; wife, Royce Nease; and step-son, Jason Schoonover.Survivors include his daughters, Darla Hammond (Mike) and Kristin Goodwin (Joel); step-son, John Schoonover; grandchildren, Matthew Hammond, Hunter Goodwin, Abigail Goodwin, Cole Schoonover, Ryan Schoonover, Rachel Schoonover, Tyler Schoonover (Jessica), Zachary Schoonover, and Macy Schoonover; great-grandchildren, Bella, Link, Lilly, and Oliver; brother, Calvin Nease (Judy); and many nieces and nephews.We would like to thank our family, church families, and friends for their continued help, love, and support. We would especially like to thank Nurse Sarah, Ms. Pat, and Hospice Savannah for their assistance and outstanding care.Graveside funeral services will be 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery. All CDC guidelines and social distancing will be in place and expected.All co-workers from International Paper are asked to be honorary pallbearers and will assemble at the cemetery.Remembrances may be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA 31312 or Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at