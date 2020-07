Benjamin J. Tarbuttton, Jr.Sandersville, GABen J. Tarbutton, Jr., of Sandersville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, a family only memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at Sandersville United Methodist Church. The public may participate by viewing the service live stream through the Sandersville UMC's YouTube channel or viewing the recorded service at either YouTube or May and Smith Funeral Directors website. www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com Savannah Morning NewsJuly 19, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at