1/1
Benjamin J. Tarbuttton Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin J. Tarbuttton, Jr.
Sandersville, GA
Ben J. Tarbutton, Jr., of Sandersville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, a family only memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at Sandersville United Methodist Church. The public may participate by viewing the service live stream through the Sandersville UMC's YouTube channel or viewing the recorded service at either YouTube or May and Smith Funeral Directors website. www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Savannah Morning News
July 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
May and Smith Funeral Directors - Sandersville
1119 Riddleville Rd (State Route 242)
Sandersville, GA 31082
(478) 552-2501
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved