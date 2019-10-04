|
Benjamin Shiggs
Estill, SC
Benjamin Shiggs Benjamin Shiggs 68, of Estill,SC departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Legacy funeral home chapel from 6-8PM Celebration of life service will take place Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Mark AME at 2PM Legacy Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
October 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019