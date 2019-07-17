|
Glennville - Benjamin "Benji" Wilson Benjamin "Benji" Wilson, 30, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He is survived by: Wife, Natasha Esquivel Wilson; Sons, Emmitt Wilson, Kaiden Christianson and Landon Christianson; Mother, Terri Tillman (Greg); Father, Dennis Wilson (Stephanie); Siblings, Alan Wilson (Patrisha), Missy Merchant, Josh Merchant, Laura Sorenson, Jessica Forbes, Molly Darden, Stephen Odom; Maternal Grandmother, Lula Dixon; Paternal Grandmother, Mederia Pelletier; Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Visitation: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services: 11:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Watermelon Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Glennville Memorial Gardens.
Savannah Morning News July 17, 2019
