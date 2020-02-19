|
|
Bennie Carl Boyett, Sr.
Faulkville, GA
Mr. Bennie Carl Boyett, Sr., 77, of Faulkville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
He was born in Register, GA to the late Benjamn "Scrap" & Blanche Mitchell Boyette. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Wade Boyette and James Coy Boyette and a sister, Lizzie Mae Hodges. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the #1 Masonic Lodge in Savannah. He enjoyed going to thrift stores and looking for books and was an avid reader. He retired in 2005 from the Electrical Local 508 Union.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Polk Boyett of Faulkville; son, Bennie Boyett, Jr. (Connie) of Faulkville; daughter, Sharon Boyett Grizzard (Ernie) of Eden; grandchildren, Cohen Grizzard (Caitin), Cory Grizzard, Amanda McDonald (Jeremy), Stephanie Boyett (D.J. Williams); great-grandchildren, Brycen McDonald, Aubrey McDonald, Beau McDonald, Wesson Williams, Mason Williams and Addy Grace Fenlon; sister, Evelyn Reynolds of Birmingham, AL; brother, Larry Boyette (Kathy); several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, February 21st at the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020