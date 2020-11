Bernie, you will always be in my heart big sis. You took me to my first J5 concert and helped me sew my outfit for it; you even let me stumble around in your high heeled boots. The summers I spent with you and Angie and Nicky. Matron of honor at my wedding. Five years ago, just when I thought you wouldn't remember me, you recognized me and we shared a big hug. I will miss and love you--until we meet again in heaven.

Love Teresa, Steve, Nicholas and Zachary

Teresa Emerson

Sister