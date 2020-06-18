Bernard Adams
Sylvania, GA
Bernard Adams, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his resident under the care of Southern Care Hospice. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at New Light Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodcliff, GA. Viewing Friday from 2-4 p.m. at Gaines Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.