Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Bernard Ervin "Bernie" Mock


1929 - 2020
Bernard Ervin "Bernie" Mock Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" Ervin Mock
Savannah, Georgia
Bernard "Bernie" Ervin Mock Sr., 90, passed away March 30, 2020. He was born September 10, 1929 in Jenkins County, Georgia to the late Maggie Mae (n. Clayton) and Joseph Robert Mock. Among several other self-owned businesses, Mr. Mock was primarily in real estate. He was a member of Fellowship Assembly of God in Savannah, GA. He was a consummate Christian and enjoyed witnessing to anyone that would listen about his Lord and Savior. He was a giving spirit and supported many programs that fed hungry children all over the world. He enjoyed fishing. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Virginia "Ginger" S. Mock; three sons, Joseph R. Mock II (Donna), Joel E. Mock (Dondi), and Bernard E. Mock Jr. (Celeste); two daughters, Athena Biggs (Randy) and Lisa Mahoney (Mike); a brother, Issac Mock; and sixteen grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any Children's . Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
4/3/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
