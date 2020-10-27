1/1
Bernard F. Mood Jr.
Bernard F. Mood, Jr.
Tavares, FL
Bernard F. Mood, Jr., passed away on October 11. He graduated from Savannah High School and went on to Sea School in the 70s after serving in the Navy. He then worked as a licensed crew-boat operator for a company based out of Chicago, Illinois named GREAT Lakes Dredge and Dock and retired from them after 27 years.Captain Moods mentor for living and working on many bodies of water was Jimmy Buffet. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deborah; a daughter Jennifer Wells of Thunderbolt Ga., a sister; N ettie Jarvis of Savannah, and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by both parents; Dr. Bernard F. Mood Sr. and Nettie Pudor Mood, both of Savannah. The family asks for all donations be made to the Alzheimer's As.or the American Cancer as or to your local Hospice Foundation.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
