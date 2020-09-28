Bernard Lee Zipperer (Bunk)Guyton, GeorgiaBernard Lee Zipperer (Bunk), 92, of Guyton, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday September 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lillian Brown Zipperer for 54 years. He was the son of the late Luther S. Zipperer and Mary Lucille Zipperer. Preceded in death as well by his brothers Rantz M. Zipperer and Sylvester N. Zipperer, sister-in-laws, Margaret L. Zipperer and Cathy Zipperer.He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church of Guyton, GA.Bernard, better known as Daddy, Bunk, Uncle Bunk, Pop, Big Pop, and Papa Bunk, dearly loved his family. He would do anything in his power for anyone. He sincerely gave all. If you didn't have a roof over your head, you could live with him. He was gentle and kind and loved to laugh. He loved the Lord, gospel music and of course, a little bit of country ! He loved taking a road trip. It did not matter where. If it had the word "Go" he was ready.After a short time in the Army he was employed by Seaboard Coastline Railroad/CSX for 42 years before retirement. In his younger days he loved playing basketball. He loved fishing, hunting and watching westerns and sports. He will be missed very much by all who knew him. He is survived by his two daughters, Beverly Coplin (Johnny) and Bernardine Nease (Randy), five grandsons, Joseph Brant (Tami), Keith Brant, Stephen (Christy), Brandon (Maylina), and Jonathan (Lauren) Nease; 11 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jason, and Lauren, Lacey, Alee, Layla, Aubrie, Maylie, Evyn, Eli and Emmett.As well as the above mentioned he is also survived by his brother, Dwight C. Zipperer and sister-in-law, Alligene Zipperer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A special thanks to Savannah Hospice and Amedisys Home Health for all your help and acts of kindness to our dad during his last days.The family has requested a celebration of life at the graveside only. Open to all who wish to attend on Wednesday, September 30th at 2 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery located at 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA . The family will be available for a time to visit before the service from 1 until 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of "Bunk" can be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church. Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, His love endures forever. Psalm 107:1Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel - Pooler, GeorgiaSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at