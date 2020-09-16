Bernard "Butch" Lowenthal
Savannah, GA
Butch Lowenthal, 88, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Butch was born on August 4, 1932 to the late Mildred and Bernard P. Lowenthal. He was a graduate of Benedictine Military School, Class of 1950. Butch was Director of Human Resources for Southern Nitrogen, Kaiser Agriculture Chemicals and IMC Global for a total of more than forty years.
Butch was a past member of the Irish Heritage Society and a member of the Sinn Fein Society. He was a charter member of The Knights of Columbus, Council 5588, former member of Georgia National Guard, past president of the Chatham Artillery Association, former president of St. James Men's Club and St. Michael's Parish Council. He was a member of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Bacon Park Senior Blitz, and K. of C. Blitz. Butch was a member of many other civic groups, receiving many awards, as well as being a recipient of the Catholic Diocese Bishop Gartland Award.
In addition to his parents, Butch was predeceased by his grandson, Bradley Stone.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Patricia Pinckney Lowenthal; five children, Bernard Lowenthal, Jr. (Julie), Susie Harvey (Dave), Clare Kellar (Chris), Carol Stone (Randy), and John Lowenthal (Kristi); 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Peter's the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pinckney Colony Cemetery in Bluffton, SC.
Remembrances may be made to Pinckney Family Cemetery, 50 Allen Corner, Bluffton, SC 29910 or Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
09/17/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries