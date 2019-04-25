Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Bernard W. Lewis Obituary
Bernard Winfrey Lewis, 77, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Michelle Lewis, died Monday afternoon, April 22, 2019, at his home.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Friday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Coastal Cathedral Church of God conducted by Pastor Alton Carter. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send Remembrances to: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.

Please share your thoughts about Mr. Lewis and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 25, 2019
