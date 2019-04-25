|
Bernard Winfrey Lewis, 77, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Michelle Lewis, died Monday afternoon, April 22, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Friday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Coastal Cathedral Church of God conducted by Pastor Alton Carter. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send Remembrances to: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 25, 2019